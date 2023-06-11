Bengaluru Karnataka As the Siddaramaiahled Congress government in Karnataka decided to review the land allotted to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS during BJP s regime in the state BJP leader Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that the action by Congress should not be done out of revenge Narayan highlighted that the government should act as an enabler and facilitator and said that the government should be cautious enough not to be biased Government has all the right to look into these matters and revise them but it should not be vindictive or out of revenge Government is an enabler and the facilitator the purpose and intentions are important Government cannot be biased Narayan said while talking to the mediaThe Karnataka government will review land allotted by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government to various organisations including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates as per reports The Siddaramaiah government as soon as it came into power announced the decision of reviewing the land and budgets approved by the BJP during its tenureEarlier Narayan criticised the Karnataka government s proposal to revise school textbooks in the State including the alleged removal of lessons on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar stating that such hasty decisions will not be appreciated Narayan further advised the State Government to not ignore and disrespect such a towering personality and should have the courtesy to respect him Speaking on the State government s proposal to revise school textbooks this year Narayan said they should not hurry and should constitute a committee for such revisions These kinds of hasty decisions are not appreciated Dr Hedgewar is a founder of national cultural building nationalism He was a medical practitioner with a good background the former state minister told ANI