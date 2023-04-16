Kolar With supporters of former chief minister Siddaramaiah protesting against the Congress for denying him ticket to contest from Kolar Congress candidate Kothuru Manjunath who was chosen for the seat said he was ready to step down for the veteran leader Speaking to the media Manjunath said he would request party leadership to field Siddaramaiah for Kolar Siddaramaiah still has chance to contest from Kolar constituency I would request the leaders to field him instead of me I am ready to leave the seat for him Manjunath said He further said that he did not ask for Kolar constituency nor approached anyone for the seat I am surprised that I have been given a ticket for Kolar seat It may be possible that the ticket was given to me as I am a good organiser he said Even now I am urging the high command to withdraw my candidature and field Siddaramaiah for Kolar I would totally welcome Siddaramaiah if he contests from Kolar I am thankful that the high command has given me a ticket I am ready to contest if senior leaders of the district including Ramesh Kumar Nazir Ahmed Anil Kumar VR Manjunath Sudarshan and others agree at my candidature Manjunath said Also Read Karnataka elections 2023 Cash liquor household articles seizure surge compared to last pollsCongress on Saturday announced its third list of 43 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls on May 10 and turned down the request of Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar while fielding Manjunath instead Siddaramaiah will be contesting only from the Varuna constituency For the last six months it was publicised that Siddaramaiah will contest from the Kolar constituency Siddaramaiah too visited Kolar five or six times and held talks with the leaders But at the last moment the ticket was given to Manjunath instead of Siddaramaiah Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address Jai Bharat rally in Kolar where he had made the Modi surname remark for which he was convicted of criminal defamation leading to his disqualification as MP today The sitting MLAs and party activists are likely to launch a protest before Rahul Gandhi and demand ticket for Siddaramaih