Cong ready to face challenges in upcoming polls in Karnataka, says former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor

Bengaluru: Lashing out at the BJP government in Karnataka, former minister and MP Shashi Tharoor said people of the state have endured misgovernance in the last four years. Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said when there is misgovernance and "there is nothing to see", people inevitably wonder what they need the government for. The public are interested in seeing the Congress as a respectable alternative to the misgovernance they've endured in the last four years," said Tharoor.

He said there are essential needs of the people that have not been met by the BJP government and Congress has already come up with specific promises to fulfil people's needs. The Congress MP said IT investment in the state has been plummeting for the last three to four years. "Bengaluru has such great potential.

Congress party's main aim is the development of infrastructure in Silicon City if we the party voted to power. Apart from politics, there are many challenges in this election. Congress is ready to face such challenges. There are many problems, including traffic congestion in the city, said former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor.

Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office here on Sunday, he spoke about the Assembly polls in the state. "I interacted with first-time voters. I had a conversation with the taxpayers. Earlier, I campaigned for Krishna Byre Gowda. This time also I will campaign on behalf of the party." In Congress, it is not customary to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections. There is a process for the CM's selection. "We aim to win the elections first. After the election, the high command will decide, who will be the CM after considering the opinion of the MLAs," he said.

Talking about the CM fight between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, it is natural to have a rivalry between leaders. It's there in all states. Similarly, there is competition in Karnataka, too. "We aim to win the elections first. Later, someone will become the CM. When the media asked about the next PM candidate, Tharoor said that as of now, the issue of the PM's post is irrelevant. Let's make one CM in Karnataka first. Then let's discuss the PM."