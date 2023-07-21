COLLEGE PRINCIPAL SEXUALLY ASSAULTS MINOR STUDENT IN KARNATAKA HELD

Shivamogga (Karnataka): The principal of a prestigious pre-university girls' college in Shivamogga was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor student, police said on Friday. The girl's mother had lodged a police complaint, based on which the principal was arrested, officials added.

According to the police, the 48-year-old principal was popular among students for his teaching skills. Taking advantage of this, he developed a bond with the 17-year-old girl. He allegedly sexually assaulted and abused her.

Unable to bear the assault, the student attempted suicide in the hostel two days back. The other students informed the warden and the girl was admitted to a hospital. It was then that she revealed of being sexually assaulted by the principal following which, the matter came to light, police said.

Doctors said that at present the girl is out of danger. Meanwhile, the girl's family came to know about this incident. Her mother filed a complaint against the principal at the Kote Police Station in Shivamogga.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was produced before the court and later sent to judicial custody, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga district Balaraju said that the accused has been booked under Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Section 8 and 12 of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2016.

Also Read: Kerala: Man sentenced to 90-years imprisonment for sexually assaulting son

The city unit of BJP staged a protest today condemning the incident. They submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding severe punishment for the accused. The BJP workers said that the accused should be punished without buckling under any political or religious pressure.