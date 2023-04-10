Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Around 100 crore rupees in cash and items were seized within 10 days of the announcement of the Karnataka assembly elections. The Election Commission informed on Sunday that items worth Rs 99,18,23,457 including cash have been seized from March 29 to date for violation of the model code of conduct.

'A total of Rs 36,80,16,674 in cash was seized by the Intelligence Squad, Fixed Surveillance Teams, Police and Income Tax officials. Intelligence Squad, Smira Kanavalu teams, and Police and Excise Department officials have seized 5,20,561 litres of liquor worth Rs 26,53,97,312. And 336.81 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,89,77,410 were seized,' the sources in the State Election Commission said.

As per reports, the Excise Department registered 1,062 serious cases and 730 cases of violation of liquor license, 38 under NDPS and Section 15(A) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 - totalling 3,385 cases. In this connection, 685 different types of vehicles have been seized. The commission said that the reconnaissance team, fixed guard teams and police officers raided and seized 34.31 kg of gold worth Rs 14,93,92,046 and 404.60 kg of silver worth Rs 17,48,15,643.

Over 792 FIRs have been registered by the Intelligence Squad, Fixed Surveillance Teams and Police Officers who have seized cash, liquor, drugs, valuables, metal and gift items. A total of 57,126 weapons have been deposited since the date of the election announcement. And 13 weapons were seized. About 11 Arms licenses were cancelled. Nearly 2,509 cases have been registered under the CrPC Act and 6,227 non-bailable warrants were issued, the Election Commission has informed.