Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would write a letter to the Central government regarding the denial of permission for the Karnataka state tableau for the Republic Day celebrations to be held in Delhi on January 26.

Speaking at the KPCC office, Siddaramaiah said that last year too, the Karnataka tableau was denied permission in the Delhi R-Day event. Now this has happened again and this move by the Centre is an injustice to Karnataka and an insult to the Kannadigas, he reiterated. The CM had posted his comment on X yesterday, taking objection to the refusal of the Karnataka tableau.

Vijayendra defends: On the state tableau issue, Bharatiya Janata Party State President B Y Vijayendra has defended the Centre's decision saying that there is an intention behind this to give opportunity to other states as well and not to give the chance only to Karnataka. He spoke to the media in the city today.

Vijayendra said that if the Congress government has respect for the people of Karnataka, let them first express their opinion on the statement of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on the Belgaum issue. He challenged them to take a firm decision on the Cauvery issue if they are concerned about the land and water of this state.

The BJP leader further said that in the case of tableau, Karnataka has been given the opportunity to participate in the Republic Day parade for 14 consecutive years. "I have not said that it should not be given now. Last time when we did not get a chance, we made the efforts with all our seniors. However, this time not only Karnataka, four or five states including Goa have not got it."