Bengaluru The Congress government has decided to implement the guarantees which was the reason for the victory of Congress On June 11 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the muchawaited Shakti Yojana free bus travel Siddaramaiah who has come forward to launch Shakti Yojana will formally give free bus tickets to women passengers by donning the hat of a BMTC conductor on the Vidhana Soudha route on Sunday On the same day the ministers in the districts will launch the energy scheme simultaneously With this the Congress government will fulfil two guarantees out of fiveAlso read Our government will accept castewise survey report Karnataka CM SiddaramaiahThe Road Transport Agency has completed all preparations in this regard Women of the state can travel free in road transport buses by showing official ID cards with photographs Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections the Congress promised five free guarantees to the people of the state It announced that it would fulfil all those five guarantees after coming to power According to it five guarantees were given inprinciple approval in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the government After the second Cabinet meeting an official press conference was convened regarding five guarantees and the implementation dates of the schemes were announced