Bengaluru (Karnataka): Following an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the Cauvery water sharing issue on Wednesday, the chief minister said that Karnataka is not in a position to share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu. Siddaramaiah said that they would approach the Supreme Court and will also file a petition before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

The meeting was conducted after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed the state government to release water 5,000 cusecs water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days. Leaders of all parties and Members of Parliament including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who looks after the irrigation portfolio. The meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha's conference hall.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka is facing severe lack of precipitation and we are in no position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as ordered by the CWRC." He further said, "There is shortage of water in the dams here due to less rainfall. We will soon encounter shortage of clean drinking water in the state. In this situation, it is not possible for us to share water with Tamil Nadu."

The chief minister further said, "Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommended us to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. We cannot do this. We will definitely approach the Supreme Court and tell them about the problems we are facing due to shortage of water. We will also submit an application before the CWRC regarding the issue."

"We have decided to take an all party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of Cauvery water. We will explain him the problems Karnataka is facing. We meet all the Members of Parliament in Delhi to discuss the issue."

