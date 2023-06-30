Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed officials to offer a job in his Secretariat to an acid attack victim, who is a post-graduate. The Chief Minister, who was receiving appeals from the public at his residence, promised employment on the spot after hearing the appeal of the victim.

She was attacked with acid on April 28, 2022. She came to Janata Darshan with his father and mother and appealed to the Chief Minister to provide her with a job. In the previous government, we had also appealed to Chief Minister Bommai for employment, but the CM promised, but the job was not provided, she said.

On receiving the report, the Chief Minister directed the officials to give her a job on a contract basis in his ministry. The acid attack incident took place on April 28, 2022, and a case was registered at Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya police station.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote, "Last year, a young woman, an acid attack victim, met me today and expressed her anguish. I was surprised to see her strong zest for life despite the hardships. I have instructed the officials present to give her a job on the basis of a contract in the Chief Minister's office. I believe that power is an opportunity to shoulder the plight of the people."

The police arrested the accused in 2022, who was hiding in the Tiruvannamalai Ashram in the guise of a "Swami", and at present, he is lodged in the Bengaluru jail.