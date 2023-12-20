Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A 12-year-old girl died of a heart attack while going to school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Srishti, daughter of Jogannakere residents Arjun and Suma.

Srishti, a student of class 7, allegedly collapsed in front of the school in Daradahalli village in the morning. Soon after the incident, she was immediately rushed to the primary health centre near the school location. Due to the absence of any doctor, the student was later referred to the Mudigere Government Hospital. After reaching the spot, doctors allegedly declared her dead due to a heart attack.

Following the incident, Gram panchayat member Vikram raised a question about the primary health centre's management process. He said, "Doctors are not coming to Jogannakere primary health centre on the pretext of undergoing training for the last 20 days. The Taluk medical officer has not sent any other doctor here. If there was a doctor here, the girl's life could have been saved."