CITING MISUSE KARNATAKA HC TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS LIVE STREAMING OF ALL HEARINGS

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has suspended live streaming and video conferencing in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalburgi benches after and 'inappropriate' video was played by miscreants during a live streaming of a hearing recently.

As court proceedings began on Tuesday morning, Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale announced, "We are banning all live streaming. Video conferencing will not be allowed."

"Also, unfortunately, there has been misuse of technology or misbehaviour by some miscreants. This is an unrestrained situation. Despite all this, the High Court will be in favour of using technology on a wider basis in the interest of the public," he said.

"Also, this is an unrestricted situation and we should cooperate. Do not take the complaint to the computer team or the registrar in this regard. This decision has been taken in the interest of the system. Tell the media and they should cooperate with us," he requested.

After this, the Registrar General of the High Court, KS Bharat Kumar, said that for cyber security reasons, the video conferencing service has been suspended for the time being at all locations in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalburgi benches. A case has also been registered about the recent incident in which an 'inappropriate' video was played during the video conferencing by miscreants.

N. Suresh, registrar of the computerization department of the High Court has mentioned in the complaint that, during the court session, strangers logged in through the link and behaved inappropriately and displayed obscene images. The proceedings of the court have been obstructed and legal action should be taken. The Sen police have registered a case and are collecting the IP address used by the miscreants and related information.