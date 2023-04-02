Chandigarh: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan shot himself dead with his service rifle on Sunday in Chandrgarh. He was posted at the Punjab-Haryana secretariat in Chandigarh. The deceased, 35-year old Naga Arjun, was a resident of Hadadi village in Karnataka's Davangere district. Police said the motive behind taking such a step is not clear but the deceased was allegedly suffering from depression. Also, police did not find any suicide note from the spot.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am. CISF jawans rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot and found the deceased jawan lying in a pool of blood. The Chandigarh police sector-16 were informed immediately and his body was taken to hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the dead body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem, police added. ASI Virendra Singh said further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident has occurred four days after a CRPF jawan from West Bengal shot himself with service rifle while on duty at Jagdalpur police station in Sambalpur. Last month, another CRPF jawan died in a similar manner inside his barrack in the battallion headquarters in Chattisgarh's Bijapur town. In both cases, the reason behind the suicides could not be ascertained.

In the wake of rising cases of suicide among security personnel, the task force-appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a draft report in February stated that humiliation, harassment, tough service conditions and leave-related issues were main reasons behind suicides.