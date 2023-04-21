CHITTAPUR CONSTITUENCY BJP CANDIDATE MANIKANTH RATHOD WIFE FILE NOMINATION

KalaburagiKarnataka Congress candidate Priyank Kharge and BJP candidate Manikanth Rathore have entered the election arena by filing their nominations There are 40 cases against BJP candidate Manikant Rathod who has declared his personal and property details in nomination papersChittapur represented by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge s son Priyank Kharge has become a highvoltage constituency Candidates who have filed their nomination papers and entered the election arena have declared their personal details and assetsManikant Rathod the BJP candidate from the Chittapur constituency has submitted his property details to the Election Commission He has declared that he has RS 2917 crores including movable assets and immovable property It is stated in the affidavit that there are exactly 40 cases against Manikantha Rathod Out of 40 criminal cases three cases have been decided and the remaining cases are in the trial stage in court and injunctionAlso read DK Shivakumar suspects BJP role behind 5000 downloads of asset listCases have been registered in various stations of neighboring Telangana and Maharashtra including Kalaburagi Bidar Yadgiri Vijayapura and Bengaluru in Karnataka Out of 40 cases 23 cases are related to the alleged illegal transportation of ration rice Cases of abuse threat to life incitement intent to disturb the peace deadly assault public protest illegal collection of diesel fraud and cheating have also been lodged against him Yadgiri CJM court sentenced Rathod to oneyear imprisonment and a fine of Rd 10000 after it was proved that the free milk powder given to children was illegally sold Rathod filed an appeal against the CJM court order in the Yadagiri JMFC court The Yadgiri Junior JMFC Court also imposed a fine of Rs 2004 on the background of the fact that he was also found guilty of reckless driving and endangering human lifeThe Manvi JMFC Court of Raichur imposed a fine of Rs 2000 thousand for giving wrong information to the officials Meanwhile Manikantha Rathod s wife Bharti Rathod has also filed her nomination Bharti has also declared her assets of Rs 1670 crores including movable and immovable properties in her affidavit