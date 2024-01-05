Tumkur (Karnataka): A major mishap was averted after a boar-hunting explosive ball exploded when a dog bit it after a man threw it on the road in Karnataka's Tumkur on Friday. The incident took place at Madenahalli village in Chikkanayanakanahalli taluk of Tumkur district. According to sources, two children mistook the explosive ball thrown near the school as a playing ball and they kept it with them. Yuvaraja and Srinivas were unaware of the explosive substance and took the ball with them. After reaching home, Srinivas gave that explosive ball to his father.

Srinivas' father assuming the ball to have some black magic, threw it on the road. A stray dog present there bitten the ball and it instantly exploded resulting in the death of the dog on the spot. Sources said that it is certain that the ball was an explosive used for hunting pigs. On receiving the information, the Bukkapatnam police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The probe is on as to who dumped the explosive near the school. A case has been registered in Bukkapatnam Police Station in this regard.