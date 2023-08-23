Bengaluru : ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a steady journey to the Moon since its launch on July 14. According to the space agency, Chandrayaan 3's lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23.

Here is a glimpse of the journey of India's third lunar exploration venture has taken so far: