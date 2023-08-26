CHANDRAYAAN 3 PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI REACHES ISRO WELCOMED BY S SOMANATH

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning reached the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre here after being welcomed by hundreds of locals and BJP workers at the HAL airport.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by ISRO chief S Somanath. The Prime Minister will interact with the team of scientists, who were involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. He took a tour of the ISRO centre and was briefed by ISRO chief S Somanath. He was briefed by the ISRO chief on various initiatives and missions taken up by the space body.

The ISRO chief was explaining to the Prime Minister about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and visuals of the historic mission were being shown to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister upon his return to India following a successful two-nation tour to South Africa and Grecce directly arrived at the HAL airport here. Addressing the public gathered outside the airport, the Prime Minister said that he had decided that the first thing he would do upon his arrival to India was to meet the ISRO scientists, who were a part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. The PM also hailed scientists during his brief remarks and said that they have made the entire country proud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually witnessed the soft-landing on the moon from South Africa, where he had gone to attend the BRICS summit. While he was on his way to the ISRO centre, the Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, who had gathered on both sides of the road.

