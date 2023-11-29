CHANDRAYAAN 3 PAVILION A HIT AT BENGALURU TECH SUMMIT

Bengaluru: Taare Zamin Par's revolutionary mobile planetarium have emerged as the biggest hit at the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit. The highlight of the event is the Chandrayaan- 3 Pavilion, a creation of the Taare Zameen Par organization, which brought the wonders of the lunar mission to life through an innovative mobile planetarium system.

Chandrayaan–3 Pavilion became the focal point of attention for both technologists and the general public attending Tech Summit. The geodesic dome planetarium, equipped with cutting-edge VR technology, offers an immersive experience of the Chandrayaan – 3 mission.Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N.S Boseraju and IT, BT, and Rural Development Minister Priyanka Kharge, inaugurated the pavilion and expressed delight at its innovative approach.

The major attractions within the pavilion are the Chandrayaan-3 satellites and rover. Dinesh Badagandi, the founder of Taare Zameen Par, led the creation of the Chandrayaan-3 prototype, garnering significant interest in ISRO's flagship space program.Badagandi, a recipient of the Elevate – 100 award, has been instrumental in bringing about a positive change among students in the state government schools.

Taare Zameen Par's mobile laboratory concept for school students has been a resounding success, reaching every corner of the state and educating 21 lakh rural students. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Badagandi highlighted the organization's commitment to innovation and education. The semi-permanent geodesic dome, aligned with the "Make in Karnataka" policy, has significantly reduced the cost of the planetarium by 50%.