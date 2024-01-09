CENTRE INSULTED SEVEN CRORE KANNADIGAS CM SIDDARAMAIH ON REJECTION OF KARNATAKA TABLEAU

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at the Central government for rejecting state tableau for Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. CM Siddaramaiah expressed anguish, saying that the Centre has been continuing its trend of insulting the seven crore population of Kannadigas.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Siddaramaiah said: "The Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. Karnataka faced similar situation even last year as our state’s tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas'.

Several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately the Central Government has rejected all these proposals. "We had conceptualised the tableau of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar to depict his immense contributions to democracy and development of our state. We had also sent proposals to depict the contributions of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda too along with the proposals to showcase Karnataka’s rich nature and Brand Bengaluru. However, the Central Committee rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the nation to our state's immense achievements and exemplary figures," the CM said.

The fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central Government, CM Siddaramaiah said in his post. From devolution of tax to the injustice in drought relief, to the sale of banks, ports, and airports built by Kannadigas, the Central Government is constantly attacking Kannadigas with political malice, he said.