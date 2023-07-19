Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Acting on information about seditious activities, the Bengaluru's CCB (Central Crime Branch) police have arrested five suspected terrorists and interrogating them, CCB sources said on Wednesday. Four grenades, four walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, ammunition, 2 daggers and 2 satellite phones were seized from their possession.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid. It is suspected that the suspected terrorists were planning to carry out a major blast in Bengaluru. Intensive interrogation of suspected terrorists is going on in Madiwala Technical Cell. CCB officials are checking the mobile phones of the suspects.

In addition, there is information about the involvement of two others in this. Information is being gathered about them and intensive search is going on for them by another police team. They had prepared bomb raw material including pistol. Over 10 persons were involved in this conspiracy to trigger a massive blast in the capital city.

The intelligence department had received information about this and immediately sent it to the Bengaluru CCB team. The CCB police traced one suspect's location and arrested him. Later, others were held. For this, a joint operation was conducted by the Intelligence Department, NIA and CCB teams. Of the arrested five, four are rowdy-sheeters of Artinagar police station. They are accused of kidnapping and murdering a person during Corona time.

All these four came into contact with the suspected terrorist in jail. Later, it was learned that they continued to be in contact with the suspect and was trained to commit the crime. After coming out of jail, suspects had planned to carry out a blast. They had prepared all the raw materials required for making the bomb. The CCB sources said that the search was on to nab the others linked to these suspected terrorists.