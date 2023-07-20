CCB RECOVERS FOUR HAND GRENADES FROM TERROR SUSPECTS IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday recovered four hand grenades from the arrested terror suspects in Bengaluru. CCB officials said that the hand grenades were recovered from the residence of Zaid Tabarez in Kodigehalli. According to official sources, Zaid received a parcel with grenades in it from Junaid through an unknown person. Junaid is currently absconding and holed up abroad, officials said.

CCB Joint Commissioner of Police Sharanappa on Thursday informed that four live grenades have been seized from the house of Zaid in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru. He also said that the CCB police arrested Suhail, Zaid, Mudasir, Faizar and Umar on the charge of planning a blast and seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, four walkie-talkies, two draggers and 12 mobiles were seized from their possession.

On the instructions of the absconding accused Junaid Khan, the five arrested accused hatched a plan to carry out a bomb blast. Junaid, who is abroad, sent four grenades to Zaid through an unknown person. Junaid also asked Zaid to keep the parcel safe."

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Zaid did not exactly know what was in the parcel and only knew that the parcel had some equipment and tools to carry out the blast, the Commissioner added. "The arrested five have been remanded in police custody for seven days and are being interrogated. Investigations are being conducted from various dimensions,'' the CCB Joint Commissioner said. "The statement of the arrested suspect is also being recorded. The 12 seized mobiles have been sent to the forensic laboratory for retrieval. Nazir, who is the key in the case and the accused in the Bengaluru serial blasts, will be taken into custody on a body warrant,'' the CCB Joint Commissioner explained.