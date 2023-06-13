Bengaluru Karnataka A special CBI court has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to mining baronturnedMLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and his wife Lakshmi Aruna Reddy until the criminal case filed against him is settled In this the CBI court has issued an order to freeze a total of 77 properties of Janardhana Reddy who has floated his own political party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and damaged the BJP prospects in several sets in the May 10 Karnataka electionsEarlier the CBI had filed an application in the court seeking the seizure of a total of 124 properties owned by the Janardhana Reddy couple in both the Telugu States and elsewhere In its latest move the court has issued an order to attach the 77 assets of the Reddy couple under the Prevention of Corruption Act and under the Criminal Law Amendment ActIn August last year the CBI Central Bureau of Investigation sought permission from the special court to seize the properties of Janardhana Reddy in the multicrore iron ore mining and transportation case The CBI approached the High Court after the Karnataka government did not give permission to confiscate the properties of Gali Janardhana Reddy and his wifeThe former Basavaraja Bommailed government which had woken up after being whipped by the High Court had finally given permission to the CBI to attach Janardhana Reddy s property on January 12 this yearAlso Read Gali Janardhan Reddy s wife Aruna Lakshmi unveils party flagIn this year s elections Gali Janardhan Reddy won the Gangawati assembly constituency by defeating his nearest Congress rival Whereas Janardhana Reddy s wife Aruna Reddy stood in second place in the Bellary Town constituency pushing the BJP to third place here The Janardhana Reddy family were with the BJP before they severed ties with the saffron party and formed their own political outfit