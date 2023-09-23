Bengaluru (Karnataka): Farmers' leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar has announced that a bandh has been decided on September 26 in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru to protest the flow of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

Against the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a bandh in Bengaluru on September 26. The bandh was announced in an awareness meeting of all organizations on the Cauvery struggle held at Freedom Park here.

To condemn the unscientific order given by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) without realizing the need for drinking water, the Union of Farmers' Organizations of the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee, the Union of Pro-Kannada Organizations, the AAP, the leaders and office bearers of other organizations together held an awareness meeting on the Cauvery dispute.

Let the people of Bangalore fight: State Sugarcane Growers Association President Kuruburu Shanthakumar said that there are 1.30 crore people in Bengaluru, of which 65 lakh are other language speakers. They also need drinking water. Even though the struggle for Cauvery water has been going on for 45 days, the people of Bengaluru are sleeping and this is not correct.

"Drinking water is important for any language speaker. Therefore, everyone should join hands in this protest. People's lives matter, no order can do anything. The Supreme Court said that drinking water is a priority," he said.

Speaking at the same time, AAP Karnataka president Mukhyamanthri Chandru lashed out saying, "You came to power by fighting for the Mekedatu Scheme, why have you not started the Mekedatu? If water is released for Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru will have a shortage of drinking water in the near future."

The three parties that have been in power for so many years have failed to find a permanent solution to the problem, the AAP leader said. He asked whether the Congress-led government has the commitment to protect the interest of the country.

D K Shivakumar's statement about the Cauvery protest: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who spoke at Sadashivnagar Niwas on the issue of the Bengaluru bandh, said that the government is committed to looking after the welfare of the farmers of the state. However, the Opposition parties are giving a political dimension to the Cauvery issue, he charged.