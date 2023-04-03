Mandya (Karnataka): A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign. The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognizable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya taluk, on March 28.

Also read: KPCC Chief Shivakumar 'throws' Rs 500 notes from a campaign bus

The matter was presented before a local court, which directed the police to register an FIR against the Karnataka Congress president. After the case was registered, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes, who had performed at a cultural event during the party campaign.

DK Shivakumar is in the race for the Chief Minister's post though the Congress party has not announced its Chief Ministerial candidate, the KPCC chief is reportedly aspiring to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka if the party wins the ensuing Assembly polls with a thumping majority. Apart from him, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also in the race.

Also read: Karnataka poll: EC seizes Rs 40 cr worth cash, liquor, stationery

Battle lines are drawn between the Congress and BJP, which are locking horns in the Assembly elections, which are slated for May 10. Leaders belonging to both parties are leaving no stone unturned to romp home. But, it remains to be seen which party will emerge victorious as the leaders belonging to both parties are exuding confidence about their victory.