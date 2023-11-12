BY VIJAYENDRA TO TAKE CHARGE AS STATE PRESIDENT OF BJP ON NOVEMBER 15

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Designated BJP State President BY Vijayendra said that he will take charge as the party president on November 15 at the BJP office Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru at 10 am. Speaking to the media after visiting the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and having darshan of Shivkumar Swamiji's Gadduge (final resting place), Vijayendra said that BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah, BL Santhosh, discussed and appointed him as the state president. "My father Yeddyurappa also used to seek the blessings of Shivakumar Swamiji before taking any decision," he said.

"Former State President of BJP, Nalin Kumar Kateel had successfully toured across Karnataka and formed the BJP party. I am taking charge in the presence of senior leaders of our party such as BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, KS Eshwarappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, Govind Karajola, Basan Gouda Patil Yatnal, V Somanna. Because there is an election, no national leaders are coming. The party observers of the Centre will come. We are going to call the legislative meeting of the BJP party by next Friday. We will discuss with the party leaders how to solve the drought situation affecting the farmers in Karnataka" "Vijayendra said.