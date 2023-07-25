Palamun (Jharkhand): A ration dealer died after he, his wife and two villagers were allegedly attacked by a BSF jawan in Jharkhand's Palamu on Tuesday. The dealer's wife and the villagers were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place in Golhana under Padwa police station area of Palamu. The BSF jawan, Urmil Tiwari alias Rupesh, a resident of Golhana had a land dispute with the deceased, Satyadev Tiwari. Relatives said that the jawan attacked the couple to take revenge on some old rivalry while some said that he was mentally unstable.

According to villagers, the BSF jawan was seen roaming around with a sword since morning. At around 2 pm, he entered the house of the ration dealer and attacked him with a sword. Tiwari's wife and two other women of the village, who were in the house at that time were also attacked. The BSF jawan hit the four with his sword and then escaped leaving them bleeding.

The villagers rushed the injured to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for treatment where doctors declared Tiwari dead while condition of the two villagers is serious.

Padwa police station in-charge Nakul Kumar Shah said that the police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and are probing the matter. "A search has been launched in the area for the accused. It is our topmost priority to nab the accused BSF jawan," Shah said.

Also Read: TMC demands Centre to revoke amendment of BSF Act

Several relatives and villagers reached the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured.