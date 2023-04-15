BRIBERY CASE COURT GRANTS CONDITIONAL BAIL TO CHANNAGIRI BJP MLA MADAL VIRUPAKSHAPPA

Bengaluru A Special Court for People s Representatives on Saturday granted conditional bail to Channagiri Assembly constituency BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa who was in judicial custody in a bribery case Madal Virupakshappa who was arrested by the Lokayukta police on March 27 has been granted conditional bail by the court by imposing curbs like a Rs 5 lakhs bond surety of two people need to appear before the Lokayukta police once in three weeks to hand over the passport to the investigators not to visit the Karnataka Soap and Detergent Corporation and not to destroy evidenceAlso read BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested in bribery case by Lokayukta PoliceIt may be recalled that Madal Virupakshappa who is also the MLA of the Channagiri Assembly constituency was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 80 lakhs to grant a contract to a contractor for the supply of chemicals during his tenure as the president of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited KSDL When Madal Virupakshappa s son Madal Prashant was receiving Rs 40 lakhs the Lokayukta raided and Prashant was caught redhanded while receiving the bribe and cash was seizedLater the Lokayukta police raided the offices and houses of Virupakshappa and his son in Bengaluru and Channagiri The Lokayukta officials seized crores of rupees and continued the investigation It may be noted that BJP has not given a ticket to Madal Virupakshappa for the Channagiri assembly constituency in the first list for the Assembly elections Madal Mallikarjun the eldest son of Madal Virupakshappa was the ticket aspirant but BJP has allocated a ticket to HS Shivakumar for the Channagiri constituency