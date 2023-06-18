Bengaluru (Karnataka): Three boys, aged between six and 16 years, drowned inside a lake at Vijayapura Amanikere in Devanahalli tehsil in Karnataka on Saturday, police said on Sunday, The incident occurred when the trio had gone to play in the lake, they added.

According to an official of the Vijayapur police station, the deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Karthik, 15-year-old Dhanush and 6-year-old Guruprasad. "The children had gone to the lake on Saturday afternoon. When they did not return home in the evening, their worried parents stared a search in the nearby areas. However, when they were unable to find their children, they approached us," the police official added.

According to the official, the cops then with the help of divers, launched a search operation in the lake. "The divers managed to pull out one body on Sunday morning. They also fished out the other two bodies from the lake. We suspect that the children would have drowned after venturing into deeper water," he added.

Police further said their parents were informed about the incident and all the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at a local government hospital. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the connection. A pall of gloom descended over the area where these children resided after the news of their demise spread.

