Bonhomie between Dy CM Shivakumar and Yeddyurappa raises eyebrows

Bengaluru: The bonhomie between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa raised many eyebrows as both leaders represent two different parties. Normally, leaders greet each other when they meet in public places, but DK Shivakumar, who is also the president of KPCC, calling on senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday, created interest in political circles. It may be recalled that for many years there has been a good friendship between the two leaders and after coming to power, it seems Shivakumar went to Yeddyurappa's residence as a courtesy call.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was accorded a warm welcome by Yeddyurappa at his residence in Dhavalgiri in Dollars Colony. The two leaders enjoy a good rapport over the years. Ever since Yeddyurappa became the Chief Minister for the first time till date, there is a good camaraderie between them. Though they criticise each other for being in two different parties, they developed a friendship beyond politics. It is customary for Chief Ministers to visit former Chief Ministers' residences after coming to power, though DK Shivakumar, a Deputy Chief Minister, he paid a visit to former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa's residence.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a cordial talk with Yeddyurappa for about 25 minutes. Currently, there is a fierce fight between BJP and Congress leaders on the issue of guarantees, and in the midst of it, this meeting of the two leaders has created a lot of curiosity. BJP is already exerting pressure on the implementation of guarantees. It is learnt that Congress was planning to implement three of the five guarantees now and the remaining after some time. It is said that DK Shivakumar appealed to Yeddyurappa to cooperate in that regard. Both leaders refused to comment on the visit. After the meeting, Yeddyurappa bid farewell to DK Shivakumar while the latter refused to talk to the media and left without giving any response. Yeddyurappa, too, also went inside his residence without responding to the media.