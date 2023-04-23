BOMMAI SLAMS SIDDARAMAIAH OVER HIS REMARKS ON LINGAYATS

Bengaluru Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has stirred a hornet s nest by commenting on Lingayat Chief Ministers The BJP has picked up the issue and called it an insult to the entire community When a scribe asked Siddaramaiah about BJP s stance that a Liingayat should become the next Chief Minister the senior Congress leader said There is already a Lingayat CM He is at the root of all corruption in the state Reacting to Siddaramaiah s statement about him Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru on Sunday Now Siddaramaiah has spoken about the Lingayat community just as Rahul Gandhi spoke about Modi community People will answer this in the next few days Siddaramaiah is a senior leader I did not expect such a statement from him Siddaramaiah has made a statement that hurt the Lingayat community This is the Congress culture it is not worthy of Siddaramaiah s dignity The CM and Minister of any society will work according to their ability If there is a lapse it is at a personal level The statement is not worthy of Siddaramaiah s dignity the CM criticisedSiddaramaiah clarifies I said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is a corrupt Chief Minister But I did not say that all Lingayats are corrupt former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified his statement about Lingayats on Saturday on TwitterAlso read Shettar was promised a higher post Basavaraja Bommai Karnataka people won t forgive him YediyurappaSpeaking to the media on Saturday Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP s Lingayat CM stance “The state already has a Lingayat Chief Minister He ruined the state with his corruption he alleged This statement of Siddaramaiah has caused outrage in the Lingayat community The state BJP expressed its displeasure over his statement in a tweet After that Siddaramaiah who shared a video clarifying this controversy in a tweet said BJP has twisted the video of my statement to their liking BJP has cut the video of my statement and edited it as they want They are trying to portray that all Lingayats are corrupt I believe that the Lingayat community will not listen to such conspiracies of the BJP to gain electoral benefits I did not say that all Lingayats are corrupt All this is a lie created by the BJP Siddaramaiah clarified The Lingayat community has given many honest Chief Ministers in Karnataka like Virendra Patil Nijalingappa JH Patel BD Jatti and SR Kanthi I have special love and admiration for all these leaders said Siddaramaiah We have given more tickets to Veerashaiva Lingayats because we have respect for them Last time 47 Lingayat candidates were given party tickets This time we have issued tickets in more than that that is around 52 53 constituencies Siddaramaiah tweeted