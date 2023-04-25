BODYBUILDER FROM AP WHO WON MR ANDHRA TITLE HELD IN BENGALURU FOR ROBBERY

Bengaluru The Girinagar police on Tuesday arrested two youths and seized a gold chain worth Rs 6 lakhs and two bikes from them in Bengaluru The accused have been identified as Syed Basha a bodybuilder of Andhra Pradesh titled Mr Andhra and his accomplice Sheikh Ayub According to police sources Basha a resident of Andra Pradesh s Kadapa worked as a car driver in Kuwait from 2005 to 2015 While staying abroad he was reportedly involved in gold smuggling He returned to India in the wake of the Corona and developed an interest in the field of body building He participated in bodybuilding competitions and earned himself the title of Mr AndhraAlso read Youth lynched on suspicion of theft in Khandva Madhya pradeshTo earn easy money Syed Basha developed a connection with the criminal world and started stealiing Earlier Basha was arrested in Kadapa by the local police on charges of theft While in jail an inmate had suggested that he could easily steal in Bengaluru Later when he was granted bail he reached Bengaluru Police said that the accused was involved in the robbery in Girinagar and Subramanyanagar police station limitsPolice said that in Bengaluru he used to steal bikes and rob the elderly and women who were walking alone After committing the crime he used to roam in the police station areas as a local The police said that the accused did not use the mobile phone knowing that it would help the police to arrest him A case has been registered against the accused