Bengaluru: Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP's downfall has started in Karnataka. He predicted that the UPA would get a clear majority in the next Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the media on Monday evening at Vidhan Souda, Siddaramaiah said that Modi has been effectively confronted in Karnataka in the Assembly elections as wherever Modi campaigned, the Congress party won. The BJP and its allies will be defeated in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections whereas UPA would win, he said.

"We have an agenda for the next Lok Sabha elections. Hence, the discussion was going on in that regard. Around 24 party leaders will attend tomorrow's meeting. The main objective of this meeting is for the leaders of all Opposition parties to come together today and tomorrow to fight the elections in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections unitedly, Siddaramaiah explained.

"The BJP has ruined the economy of the country as the prices have increased after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. The poor, farmers and Dalits can't survive today. People are living in fear as communal forces are instigating hatred and this is a gift of BJP," Siddaramaiah alleged at the opposition dinner meeting that began in Bengaluru on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav and others were among those present in the meeting. The dignitaries were received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others upon their arrival.