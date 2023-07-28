BJP WORKER ARRESTED FOR DEROGATORY COMMENTS ON KARNATAKA CM HIS FAMILY OVER UDIPI VIDEO INCIDENT

Bengaluru: BJP worker Shakuntala S was arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly posting derogatory comments about Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his family members on social media in connection with the recent Udipi video incident.

Congress worker Hanumantaraya filed a complaint against Shakuntala following which, the Highgrounds police station registered a case against her and took her into custody, police said.

Shakuntala retweeted a post of of the state Congress unit about the Udipi college case that has already drawn a lot of criticism from the opposition BJP. Shakuntala tweeted a "derogatory post" against Siddaramaiah's family on Twitter in connection with this incident where three medical college students filmed a fellow student inside the toilet of the college in Karnataka's Udipi district.

The Karnataka Congress tweeted, "When will the silence be broken on the real news of ABVP President shooting obscene video of Hindu girl students in Tirthahalli by creating fake news of "video shooting of female students" in Udupi college?" The party wrote that police investigated without delay and revealed truth to BJP that was "going to use salt and spices to use the children's activities for political gain".

Retweeting this, Shakuntala questioned if the CM's daughter-in-law had made the video would he say this. "The young Muslim women who put a camera in the toilet and made a video of the Hindu girls is a joke. The Congress and the others are saying that the complaint written by the girls is also fake," she tweeted.

Earlier, Shakuntala had participated at a protest in front of the office of the Tumkur district collector condemning the state government for trying to cover up the Udipi video incident. She also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.