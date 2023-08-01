BJP SET TO APPOINT NEW STATE UNIT CHIEF LEADER OF OPPOSITION IN KARNATAKA SAY SOURCES

Bengaluru: The BJP high command has decided to appointment the long awaited state president and the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Karnataka, sources said on Tuesday. It is learnt that the BJP high command has already taken a decision to appoint former National General Secretary C.T. Ravi as the state president.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the current state unit president, whose tenure ended in January continued in the position due to the Assembly elections. Ravi visited former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and sought his blessings recently. He is all set to leave for Delhi to meet the party high command before his formal appointment.

The party is expected to make the announcement soon in the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Once the appointment for state president is announced, the party would appoint the leader of the opposition in the assembly as well as the council. Sources said that the party would appoint former CM Basavaraj Bommai as the leader of the opposition in Karnataka.

The party is also considering the candidature of former minister and BJP legislator V. Sunil Kumar, a staunch Hindutva follower for the post. The party is also considering giving important responsibility to BJP MLA Basavanagoua Patil Yatnal, sources said. The high command is mulling to appoint BJP MLA and B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra as the state general secretary post to.

The appointments have been long pending in the state and the ruling Congress leaders have taken potshots at the BJP for not making appointments.