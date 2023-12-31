Mysore (Karnataka): BJP MP Pratap Simha lashed out at Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over his brother's arrest saying the move is aimed at ending his political career. He said that the only reason behind the arrest is that he has become an obstacle for the state government.

Simha's brother, Vikram was arrested by forest officials on Saturday over alleged tree felling case in Karnataka's Hassan district. Reacting to the arrest, Simha said, "I want to salute Siddaramaiah and should appreciate him. Siddaramaiah will trample on anyone for his son's political future and to ensure his son's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah's protective attitude towards his son is something that should be learnt. Not everyone gets such a father."

Talking to mediapersons in Mysore, Simha said, "You (Siddaramaiah) are a wise father. I really admire you. You are trying to end my career because I have become an obstacle for you? We can never find a father like you in the world. You are a brilliant politician" he added.

"Minister Madhu Bangarappa has bounced a cheque of Rs 6.5 crores but he went scot free. Why was Pratap Simha's brother arrested? They chased and arrested Vikram in a cinematic style yesterday. On December 16, they dragged my brother's name in the Belur (in Hassan district) land issue. My brother was arrested on charges of tree felling. The FIR had named Jayamma and Rajesh Shetty. One more person Ravi, who is known to have helped them, escaped. Why haven't these three men been arrested till now?" asked Simha.

Slamming the Congress' tweet after Vikram Simha's arrest, the BJP MP said efforts are on to end his political career by arresting his brother. "My brother went to the forest department office and recorded his statement. He was not absconding. Also, no FIR was registered against him. So, why are we being maligned?" Simha asked.