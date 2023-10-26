Bengaluru: The yearning for tiger claw pendants is costing the bigwigs of film and politics dear. Days after Varthur Santhosh, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada, was arrested for allegedly wearing a tiger claw pendant inside the house where the show is being shot, viral videos have emerged of several politicians and actors with similar pendants.

Complaints have been filed against Karnataka Rajya Sabha MP Jaggesh, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, both actors-turned-politicians, actor Darshan, producer Rockline Venkatesh, and others seeking action against them for wearing such pendants in a blatant violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of an interview in which Jaggesh was seen showing his tiger claw pendant and declaring that it was a gift from his mother on his 20th birthday.

Another complaint was lodged with the forest officials against Thoogudeep Darshan, Vinay Guruji, and priest Dhananjay Guruji of Shaneshwar temple in Bidanagere. As the celebrity photo went viral on social media, various organisations including Sarva Sangathane Union, and Janata Party filed a complaint against actor Darshan.

Actor and politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy has clarified about this when he was accused of wearing tiger claw dollars. “The tiger claw pendant I was wearing was fake, not real. It was a gift during my wedding. I still have it. Concerned authorities can verify. I request that no one should spread news that is far from the truth," he posted on X.

Various organisations, including the Janata Janata Party and Sarva Sangathans Union on Wednesday went to the Forest Officer's office in Malleswar and lodged a complaint against actor Darshan, who wore a tiger claw-like amulet.

Darshan wearing a tiger claw tattoo on his neck is going viral on social networks. Janata Party State Secretary Nagesh mentioned in the complaint that under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, killing wild animals like tigers, lions, and deer and keeping and selling their claws, skins, and horns is a clear violation of the Forest and Wildlife Protection Act.

''There have been many complaints regarding tiger claws. We will form a high-level committee to conduct the investigation. More complaints have been received from many places including Chikkamagaluru-Tumkur. There is information that a complaint has been filed against actor Jaggesh. We have formed a committee under my leadership. We will thoroughly investigate and find out the crime'', said Additional Chief Principal Conservator of Forest Kumar Pushkar.

The State Forest Department officials obtained search warrants and conducted a search on the houses of four people including actor Darshan on the charge of possessing tiger claw pendants.

Four teams of the forest department went to the houses of actors Jaggesh, Darshan, producer Rockline Venkatesh, and JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy separately and gave notice and conducted a search at their house. A team led by Forest Officer Thyagaraj went to Darshan's house in RR Nagar and conducted an inspection.