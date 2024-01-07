BJP MLA RAMESH JARKIHOLI BOOKED FOR CHEATING KARNATAKA COOPERATIVE BANK

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and two others for violating the condition of the loan taken from the Karnataka Cooperative Apex Bank and its other banks of its group.

According to the FIR, the general manager of the bank has charged that Soubhagya Laxmi Sugars Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Jarkiholi and its two directors Vasant V Patil and Shankar A Pawade had borrowed a loan of Rs 232.88 crore loan from July 12, 2013 to March 31, 2017 from the Karnataka Cooperative Apex Bank and other banks of its group for the establishment and expansion of the firm.