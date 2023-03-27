Tamakuru(Karnataka): Channagiri Constituency Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested on Monday by Lokayukta Police in a bribery case near Kayatasandra toll of Tamakuru district. The Lokayukata Police arrested the MLA after the High Court of Karnataka dismissed the bail application of Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding a bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer. A demand for Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting Rs 40 lakh out of it. Later, over Rs 7 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappa's residence.

Prashanth M V has already been arrested in the case on March 2. Four more arrests have been made by the Lokayukta police in the case since then. Virupakshappa, the prime accused in the case, has since resigned as the chairman of KSDL. The High Court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa on a Rs 5 lakh personal bond which helped him escape arrest.

"I have 125 acres of areca nut farm, areca nut market, and I have many other businesses as well. I will furnish the appropriate documents to the Lokayukta and get back my money," he had told reporters. According to the Lokayukta sources, huge quantities of gold, and silver ornaments were also found in the MLA's house beside a large investment in land.