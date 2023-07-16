BJP LEADER BOMMAI HINTS AT ALLIANCE TALKS WITH JD S AHEAD OF 2024 LOK SABHA POLLS

Hubballi (Karnataka): Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bommai said the results of the discussion would determine the future political developments.

Claiming that their allegations over JD(S) being the 'B-team' of BJP is now proven, the ruling Congress in the state took a dig at the developments calling the regional outfit an "opportunistic party", which is ready to join hands with anyone for the sake of power. In response to a question on the possibility of JD(S) joining the NDA, Bommai said, "That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President H D Deve Gowda."

Speaking to reporters here, he said JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has expressed certain feelings and the discussions will continue in that direction. "The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions," he added. Recently, there have been enough indications from leaders of BJP and JD(S) about both parties coming to an understanding ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa had said his party and the JD(S) would fight the Congress government in the state together. Kumaraswamy, on his part, had said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises. It was also stated that Kumaraswamy during his recent visit to New Delhi had met some senior BJP leaders.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the state, while an independent backed by it won in one constituency. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each. BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said politics is a "flowing water, not stagnant", and there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

Stating that anyone can join NDA or BJP keeping in mind the national interest and development work that is taking place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said: "No discussions have taken place in our level regarding alliance with JD(S). If it has happened at higher level, I'm not aware."

Noting that several parties have come to the front to support PM Modi, senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar said the JD(S) has also come forward. "I complement Deve Gowda for deciding to go with BJP keeping the country's interest in mind, instead of going with UPA, who are only dreaming of coming to power, leaving aside all the principles. Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are in favour of NDA in the interest of the country," he said, adding that the party's leadership will take the decision on alliance.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Minister H K Patil said, according to him, a leader of the stature of Deve Gowda will not go along with a "communal party". "My preliminary opinion is that media reports in this regard may be false." Health Minister and former state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We have said many times that JD(S) is the B-team of BJP. Now, Kumaraswamy is going to demonstrate that our words are true."

JD(S) has no ideology, he said, adding: "What ideology does the JD(S) have which is going to ally with the communal party BJP? It is an opportunistic party." Responding to a question on the appointment of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Bommai said, "Yes, the appointment has not happened...most probably, it may happen after July 18."

Even two weeks after the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The party is facing criticism from various sections for the delay, including the ruling Congress in the state. To a question about reports that senior BJP leader and former Minister V Somanna and others would be joining Congress, he said they are mere speculations.

Asked about the possibility of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi coming to the state for the launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme -- one of the poll guarantees of the government that promises Rs 2,000 every month to women head of the family -- Bommai said, "Let her come, but the scheme has been goofed up, and that's the reason its rollout has been postponed time and again."

"There is no clarity in procedures even now. They say Aadhar card is needed, bank passbook is needed...the government has no intention to completely implement the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is a huge burden. So by postponing the dates, their intention is to implement it to less beneficiaries for a short period of time. Women are expected to face a huge disillusionment on August 16 (during the rollout)," he added. (PTI)