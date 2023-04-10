Hassan(Karnataka): Amid the raging controversy over the introduction of Amul milk into Karnataka markets, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday accused the ruling BJP of “hijacking” local Nandini milk brand he said is a “symbol of self-esteem of our farmers and Kannadigas”. “Visited Hassan's Nandini store today and bought milk products. The BJP government is trying to hijack the Nandini brand which is a symbol of self-esteem of our farmers and Kannadigas. But let the BJP government remember this, Kannadigas will never sell their self-respect,” Shivakumar wrote in a tweet while also putting the pictiures of his visit to the Nandini store in Hassan city.

The KPCC president visited the Nandini products store near Hemavati statue in Hassan city and bought some milk products on Monday as a token of solidarity. Speaking on this occasion, he said, "Kannada Actors late Dr Rajakumar and late Puneeth Rajakumar, who have worked as ambassadors for Nandini's products, should promote their culture and ideas.

Through this, let's buy Nandini's products and contribute to the farmers' lives”. Shivakumar said that it was the “question of life of all the farmers of Karnataka state”. “About 70 lakh farmers are producing milk. Nandini is an organization built by farmers. They pay 27-28 rupees per liter. The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 5. Amul in Gujarat also belongs to farmers, we have no problem about that. However, it is not right that the Karnataka government is encouraging Amul by pushing our Nandini behind," said DK Shivakumar.

The Congress leaders slammed the ruling BJP on the occasion saying the party had failed to give relief to the farmers from the rising prices. “The prices have gone up, but, there is no help to the farmers. Government has not helped farmers to produce milk. Meanwhile there is a situation where we are not able to sell our milk. So we are going to produce milk by encouraging our farmers,” he said.

The Congress leader said he bought milk products like Mysore Pak, Peda, Biscuit, Chocolate from the Nandini store as a matter of solidarity. “We should save our farmers, we should save our Nandini'', DK Shivakumar said. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest to oppose the sale of Amul milk in Karnataka and appealed to encourage Nandini products in the state.

The State Farmers Union has demanded that the state brand Nandini and Gujarat-based Amul should not be merged as being speculated by certain quarters. A memorandum has been submitted to the District Collector Selvamani that Nandini in this regard by the Farmers Association in front of the District Collector's office.