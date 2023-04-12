Bengaluru : After its first list of 189 candidates is announced, it became clear the BJP is vigorously pursuing its Gujarat model in order to win again in the May 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Just like in Gujarat 2022 polls, the BJP has denied or withheld tickets to many sitting MLAs. Already, new faces are announced in over 7 sitting MLAs' seats. A minister and a former minister, have lost their tickets.

Also, former CM and Karnataka strongman Yeddyurappa is denied a ticket as his son is being fielded this time. This is in conformity with the BJP's stance against 'dynasty politics'. Also, tickets for 16 sitting MLA constituencies have not been announced. Due to this, more MLAs are likely to lose their tickets, sources said.

On the other hand, a huge controversy is going on against the BJP rule bringing Gujarat's Amul milk brand into Karnataka. The opposition Congress has raised a big issue over this, saying that there is a conspiracy to suppress the Karnataka State's Nandini milk brand. Now, questions arose whether the Gujarat model and Amul brand will work for the BJP in the May 10 elections in Karnataka.

This time some sitting MLAs have been asked not to contest and freshers will be given a chance. The BJP high command has said no to 7 sitting MLAs, including former chief minister Yeddyurappa, whose son is entering the fray this time. Also, Basvaraj Bommai Cabinet's Minister S Angara, Raghupathi Bhatt, and former Minister Goolihatti Shekhar have lost their tickets.

Who replaced sitting MLAs?

Dr Ravi Patil has been given the ticket instead of Belgaum North MLA Anil Benake. Mahantesh Dodda Gowda instead of Kittur MLA DM Basavant Roya, Chikka Revanna instead of Ramadurga MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad, S Lingamurthy instead of Hosdurga Goolihatti Shekhar, Yashpal Suvarna instead of Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhatt.

Similarly, Suresh Shetty has been given a ticket instead of Kapu Lalaji Mendon. Asha Thimmappa has been given the ticket instead of Puttur MLA Sanjeev Mathandur. Bhagirathi Murulya, replacing Sulya MLA Minister S Angara, has been given the ticket.

Tickets for 16 constituencies are pending

Candidates' names have been published for 189 constituencies out of 224 constituencies. Still, 35 constituencies are pending, of which 16 constituencies have BJP MLAs. However, tickets have been given to Somanna for Chamarajanagar and Varuna constituencies, but no ticket has been announced for Govindarajanagar.

Apart from this, tickets for the constituencies of former CM Jagdish Shettar, Karunakarareddy, Arvinda Limbavali, and Ramdas have not been announced. So it is said that more sitting MLAs will be denied tickets. The sitting MLAs of BJP who are yet to get tickets for the May 10 polls are Rajkumar Patil in Sedam, Parana Munavalli in Gangavati, Kalakappa Bandi in Rona, Nimbannavar in Kalaghatagi, Nehru Olekar in Haveri, Karunakar Reddy in Harpanahalli, SA Rabindranath in Davangere North, Lingappa in Mayakonda, Madal Virupakshappa in Channagiri, KS Eshwarappa in Shimoga, Sukumarshetty in Byndur, MP Kumaraswamy in Mudigere, Arvinda Limbavali in Mahadevpur, SA Ramdas in Krishnaraja and Jagdish Shettar in Hubli Central.