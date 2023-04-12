Bengaluru : BJP has announced tickets for Minister V Somanna to contest in both Chamarajanagar and Varuna assembly constituencies. Somanna will contest as a BJP candidate against Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Minister R Ashok has been allotted tickets to contest from Padmanabhanagar and Kanakapur constituencies.

Ashok has been given a ticket to take on KPCC President D K Shivakumar from Kanakapur. Through this, BJP has made a huge strategy to defeat two influential leaders of the Congress party in their constituency. Also, Hubli-Dharwad Central and Shimoga City constituencies are pending. The list of BJP candidates which was highly awaited has finally been released and it has sprung many surprises.

Double responsibility for Somanna

V Somanna has become a BJP candidate in Chamarajanagar and Varuna. Both these constituencies, which fall under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, are dominated by Lingayats, but the Congress is firmly entrenched. V Somanna is the charioteer of the high command who has staked on the BJP to win in Old Mysore, and housing minister Somanna has been given double responsibility by being fielded from two seats.

V Somanna had asked for two tickets for their son and himself. High command has given 2 tickets. However, the time has come for Somanna to compete in both fields and show his strength. Team Modi has set a bigger goal for the Lingayat community leader. The first target is to defeat Congress mass leader Siddaramaiah and the second target is BJP will capture Chamarajnagar which is under the control of Congress.

Ticket for the traditional opponent

The fight between two families has been going on since the beginning in the Hanur constituency of Chamarajanagar district and this will continue this time as well. R Narendra will contest from Congress and Dr Pritam Nagappa from BJP has been given the green signal to the contest. As expected, sitting MLA N Mahesh from Kollegala and Niranjanakumar sitting MLA from Gundlupet will contest as BJP candidates.

BJP ticket for Anand Singh and Yeddyurappa's sons

BJP has given tickets to children having political backgrounds on both sides. As expected, Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra got a ticket from Shikaripura. Vijayendra was asked to contest from Varuna. Yediyurappa himself said no to this. Accordingly, the ticket has been given to V Somanna for Varuna Constituency. Anand Singh's son Siddharth Singh has been given a ticket for the Vijayanagara constituency. Anand Singh lobbied for his son's ticket.

In some constituencies, Sitting MLAs have not got tickets. Gulihatti Shekhar from Hosadurga Constituency, Anil Benake from Belgaum North, Sanjeeva Mathandur from Puttur, Lalaji Mendon from Kapu, Raghupathi Bhatt from Udupi, Haladi Srinivasa Shetty from Kundapur have missed tickets.