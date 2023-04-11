New Delhi: After several days of dilly-dallying, the BJP on Tuesday said it has finalised the candidates' list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the first list of BJP's candidates' list for the May 10 Assembly polls will be released today. "After several rounds of talks candidates' list have been cleared. The first list of around 150 seats will be released today evening," Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavraj Bommai said on the party's candidates' list for the upcoming Karnataka 2023 elections.

"KS Eshwarappa addressed a letter to the party president about withdrawing from electoral politics, he had earlier also said that he did not want to contest, but we asked him to contest as his experience was needed, now he discussed this with everyone and took the decision. It gives the message that after a certain age, we should leave room for youngsters. This is the culture of the BJP in the states and at the Centre," Bommai pointed out.

It may be recalled that for the past two days, BJP leaders were holding a series of meetings in New Delhi to finalise the list. The list may contain the names of 170-180 candidates, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indicated earlier. It is is learnt that Union Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the Chief Minister and other senior leaders belonging to Karnataka before finalising the list. It seems BJP, which wanted to return back to power in Karnataka, is taking utmost care in finalising the candidates' list.