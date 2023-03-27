Bengaluru: A lapse in the security of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to the fore. While returning from poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday, Shah's security was allegedly breached.

The security failure occurred at around 11 pm when Shah was going to the HAL airport from the Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru. Two youths suddenly appeared on a bike and came around 300 meters behind the home minister's convoy. They travelled behind the convoy from Shafina Plaza to Manipal Centre. Bharatinagar police immediately stopped the two-wheeler at Manipal Centre. The youths were detained by the police for questioning. According to police, both the youths have been taken into custody and are being interrogated in connection with obstructing VIP traffic.

Shah was in Bengaluru to attend a meeting with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yedurappa, BJP national general secretary BL Santosh and other senior leaders. Shah had praised the good work of Bommai and his predecessor Yedurappa and said that Karnataka has witnessed good governance during the reigns of these two chief ministers. He urged the people of the state to vote for BJP with full majority in the upcoming polls.

Earlier this month, Shah's security was allegedly breached during his visit to Agartala to attend the swearing-in of Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. A white car was found following his convoy after he left Agartala's state guest house. When police tried to stop the car, it sped past the convoy.

Also Read: Man caught while trying to run towards PM Modi during Davangere road show in Karnataka

On January 12, a youth had ran towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy after jumping over a barricade in Karnataka's Davangere. Modi was holding a road show when the incident of alleged security breach had occurred. The police detained the youth but denied of the security lapse.