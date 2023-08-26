Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In a big achievement, the Navratna defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has received new defence and non-defence orders worth about Rs 3,289 crore during July and August 2023 (till date).

The orders are for the supply of a variety of industrial electronic equipment. These include Low Level Light Weight Radars, SONARS, IFF Systems, SATCOM Systems, EO/IR Payloads, TRM/DTRMs, Jammers, Encryptors, Data Link Systems, Fire Control Systems, Radars for Directed Energy Systems, Semi Rugged Telephone Exchanges, Software Defined Radios and various others types of radios, Electronic Voting Machines, AMC and Spares, the company representatives said in a statement.

These also include the LoI (letter of intent) / order worth Rs 1,075 crore received on Friday from the Hindustan Shipyards Limited (HSL) for the supply of CMS, Communication Systems, EW Systems and other sensors for Fleet Support Ships, the statement released by the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said here. The high volume orders were being seen as a further boost for the public sector giant.

"These orders are in addition to the Rs 8,091 crore worth of orders, which are already received. With this latest achievement, the BEL has in all received orders worth of Rs 11,380 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24", it said, according to a PTI report.

Also Read : SBI launches Aadhaar-based enrolment for social security schemes