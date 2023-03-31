Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A habituated chain snatcher, who has been involved in more than 80 cases of robbery, has gone to jail and is released recently. He has again started committing these offences soon after coming out of jail and is now arrested again by the Bengaluru police. The habitual offender is identified as Achyut Ghani.

The accused, who came riding a black colour Pulsar bike, was snatching chains from the necks of women and then escaping at a breakneck speed. He has been involved in these offences in all corners of Karnataka. There are more than 80 cases against Achyut Ghani at different police stations all across the state.

Catching this chain snatcher posed a major challenge in the beginning days. In June 2018, when he was escaping, the Kengeri police had to open fire and shoot him in the leg. Only then he could be arrested. But the accused did not learn and came back from jail and went back to robbery.

Achyut, who went to jail in 2018, was released only a few months ago. The accused had committed theft in many places including Davangere, Gadag, and Bengaluru. Many police stations in Bangalore laid a trap to find the accused. The chain snatcher, who was hiding, was arrested by the Seshadripur police on Wednesday. Police have recovered 300 grams of gold jewellery from the arrested.

The Police staff investigated the case and seized 300 grams of gold ornaments. There are already 80 cases against the accused who had come out of jail and resumed robberies once again, said Srinivasa Gowda, DCP (deputy commissioner of police) of Bengaluru Central Division.