BENGALURU WOMAN SAYS HUSBAND FORCES HER TO HAVE PHYSICAL RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS FRIENDS FILES POLICE COMPLAINT

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her husband, who has allegedly been forcing her to get into physical relationship with his friends. A case in this regard was filed at Amrithalli police station in Bengaluru.

According to an official of Amrithalli police station, in her complaint the woman alleged that her husband discusses their private moments with his friends and for the last few months, was forcing her to get intimate with them. When she refused, the man allegedly threatened to kill her, police said.

The couple got married in 2007 and have two children, a son aged 11 and daughter aged 10. The family live in an apartment on Ballari Road, Bengaluru. The complainant told police what while glancing through the chat messages on her husband's mobile, she learnt that he discussed their private moments with his friends. There were messages where he and his friends discussed about enjoying with sex workers, the complainant told.

In her complaint, the woman said that when she questioned her husband about the messages, the latter shouted at her. He told her that if she tried to make an issue out of it then he would not provide for her and the children. The complainant told that recently her husband was also forcing her to develop physical relationship with his friends and threatened to kill her if she disobeyed.