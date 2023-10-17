BENGALURU WOMAN KILLS MOTHER IN LAW WITH HER LOVER HIS FRIEND 3 HELD

Bengaluru: The Byadarahalli police have arrested a woman for strangling her mother-in-law to death along with her lover and his friend, and then trying to pass it off as a cardiac arrest.

Rashmi almost got away with the murder, except that messages exchanged with her lover was found by his flatmate, Raghavendra. Rashmi, married to Manjunath allegedly had an affair with Akshay, who lived on a rented flat on the first-floor of her building.

According to police, it has been learnt that Rashmi would often fight with her mother-in-law Lakshmamma on financial matters. On October 5, when her husband was not at home, she allegedly laced Lakshmamma's food with poison. When she fell unconscious, Rashmi, with the help of Akshay and his friend, Purushottam, strangled her to death. She later told her husband that that her mother-in-law suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Raghavendra, Akshay's flatmate who lived on the first floor of the building where Rashmi stayed, got suspicious over the sudden death of Lakshmamma. He checked Akshay's mobile and found the messages exchanged between him and Rashmi. The messages revealed that the murder was plotted by the two.

After learning about this, Raghavendra informed Rashmi's husband about the messages. After verifying the messages himself, Manjunath filed a complaint at Bydarahalli police station. Following which, a case was registered in this connection. Rashmi, Akshay and Purushottam were arrested in this connection.