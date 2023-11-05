Bengaluru: A woman, who worked as a senior geologist with the Karnataka Mines and Geology Department was found allegedly murdered at her residence here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old K S Pratima. Officials suspect that the incident took place on Saturday night after she returned to her residence at Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits.

According to police, the death was due to strangulation and a throat slitting. "As usual, around 8 pm on Saturday, the deceased Pratima returned home. As she did not respond to phone calls last night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check and get to know about her murder. He informed the police," DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City, Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad told reporters here.

He said, "Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information, once we get to know exactly what happened." Noting that Pratima was residing in the same house for the last four to five years as she has been working in Bengaluru Urban for the last four years, the DCP said she was living alone.