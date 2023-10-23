Bengaluru: Video shows man breaks BMW car window, flees with nearly Rs 14 lakh cash

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, two bike-borne men broke the window of a parked BMW car and stole cash of around Rs 14 lakh in Karnataka'a Bengaluru. The video of the incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby and has gone viral on social media. The incident took place near the sub-registrar's office in Sompura, Sarjapur on Friday afternoon.

The video shows, a man waiting on a two-wheeler wearing a helmet, while another walking near the car took out something from his pocket and attached it to the car window to break it. He then pushed the window on the driver's side and entered inside the car. He might have used a spark plug ceramic to carry out the crime.

His accomplice on the bike was waiting for him and had a watch all around. The man then took out two packets of yellow and white colour from the car which is said to have had cash. He then got on the bike and the two accused fled from the spot. Taking cognizance of the viral video, police have registered a case and a probe has been launched to nab the accused.

According to reports, the car belonged to one Mohan Babu, a resident of Anekal's Kasaba, who had the money to register a plot of land. Babu and one of his relatives parked the car near the registrar's office around 1.30 pm. On returning at around 2.30 pm, Babu found the car's window shattered and the cash was missing. Mohan Babu then filed a complaint at the police station. The investigation is underway.