Hyderabad: A contentious circular from 'elites' of India's own Silicon Valley, which boasts of amenities almost at par with world class cities, asking domestic helps to use common areas such as "parks, amphitheatre, gazebos" while waiting between their jobs has sparked an online outrage.

The circular further elaborated "maids" should instead use waiting areas. It said residents feel "uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids everywhere" and "security is not able to monitor common areas".

The text which outraged many said, "Cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building reception. Most of us have probably stopped sitting on the sofas by now." As soon as the rules were given, the move was slammed online with many users expressing their anger. Users slammed the instructions. "Me, reading the first three sentences: hey that's not bad, why are people complaining? Me, reading the fourth sentence: oh," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only?" A third user wrote, "Residents may feel uncomfortable when surrounded by maids. Dear residents, I am confident that if we transitioned to a full corporate culture in this domain, you would also not be able to afford maids. Enjoy the privilege until we become a developed country." A message from another user spoke volumes of the hypocrisy of the elites of the buzzing metropolis. '"The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? A fourth user termed it "pathetic."